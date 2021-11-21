11m ago
Activision CEO Would Consider Leaving If Can’t Fix Culture: DJ
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick told senior managers last week he’d consider departing the video game company if he’s unable to quickly fix culture problems, Dow Jones reports, citing people familiar with his comments.
- Kotick left the possibility of stepping down open if misconduct issues are not resolved “with speed”
- Kotick held meetings with leaders from Activision Publishing and Blizzard Entertainment, the report says, citing some of the people familiar
- Activision Publishing relayed to Kotick that some employees wouldn’t be satisfied unless he resigned
- A company spokesperson didn’t respond to requests for comment from Dow Jones
