Activision Blizzard Inc. fell in late trading after the video-game company projected fourth-quarter results that may have disappointed some investors.

Activision, which typically forecasts conservatively, said revenue in the current period will be US$2.73 billion. While that’s above the average Wall Street forecast of US$2.59 billion, some estimates were higher. The company also forecast profit of US$1.09 a share, excluding some items, above the US$1.07 average of analysts’ estimates.

Key Insights

Results will be driven by the new generation of game consoles from Microsoft Corp. and Sony Corp., along with new iterations of popular titles to play on them. Activision plans a slew of new releases, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, in the fourth quarter, soon after new consoles come out.

The company plans to hire about 2,000 people in the next 14 months, with about 60 per cent in development, creative and production, to put out more content more frequently and on more platforms, Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick said in an interview. Activision hasn’t experienced any delays for 2021 titles yet, he said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more game play by people stuck at home, Kotick credited more-frequent game releases and updates, along with new business models, such as free-to-play.

For the third quarter, Activision reported adjusted profit of 71 cents a share, beating estimates of 65 cents. Adjusted revenue totaled US$1.77 billion, exceeding analysts’ projections of US$1.68 billion.

Market Reaction