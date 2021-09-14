(Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc., under fire over allegations of workplace sexual harassment, is hiring executives from Walt Disney Co. and Delta Air Lines to address the company’s corporate culture.

The video-game maker hired Julie Hodges, formerly a human-resources executive at Disney, as its new chief people officer. It also hired Sandeep Dube, formerly an executive at Delta, as chief commercial officer.

A union has filed a federal complaint against the company, accusing Activision of violating labor rules. California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing sued the company in July, alleging it fostered a “frat boy” culture in which female employees were subjected to sexual harassment, pay inequality and retaliation.

Shares of Activision are down 16% so far this year.

