(Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. is expected to unveil much-anticipated details about “Diablo IV” Friday when it kicks off BlizzCon 2019, its two-day annual video-game showcase in Anaheim, California.

“Diablo IV has reportedly been in development for years, and we expect a formal reveal with launch timing,” said Andrew Marok, an analyst at Nomura Instinet. “Our estimates currently anticipate a 2021 launch.”

BlizzCon 2019 offers several opportunities for upside, analysts said, indicating that a free-to-play version of Overwatch may spur growth. “While it is debatable what impact this would have on the performance of the game, we believe it would be viewed favorably by investors,” Stephens’ Jeff Cohen wrote in a note to clients.

Shares in Activision Blizzard have climbed 20% year to date, trailing a 24% gain in the S&P 500 Communication Services index. Investors will be keen to hear details about Activision’s long-term roadmap as well as notable game departures.

What’s really important for BlizzCon: “improved visibility into the future content slate,” Jefferies analyst Alex Giaimo said. “Investors are looking for reassurance that Activision is delivering on its promise for more frequent content within its core franchises,” he said, “especially after a disappointing Blizzcon 2018.”

