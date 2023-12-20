(Bloomberg) -- Bobby Kotick, who turned a passion for video games into a 32-year career as head of Activision Blizzard Inc., one of the industry’s top publishers, bid farewell to employees after the company’s $69 billion sale to Microsoft Corp.

“You have transformed a hobbyist form of entertainment into the world’s most engaging medium,” Kotick, 60, said in a letter to staff. “It has been the privilege of my lifetime to work alongside you as we broadened the appeal of games.”

With the takeover, Microsoft gets some of the best-selling games in the industry — titles played on computers, game consoles and smartphones. They include Activision’s Call of Duty combat series, Candy Crush from its King division and the multiplayer role-play World of Warcraft from Blizzard.

With Kotick leaving on Jan. 1, Activision will be led by Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer.

Spencer has appreciated “the magic of ABK (Activision, Blizzard, King) for decades,” Kotick said. “You could not be in better hands.”

