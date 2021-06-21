(Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. shareholders approved the company’s say-on-pay proposal, handing a victory to the company after it delayed the vote to lobby investors for its passage.

The video-game giant said a majority of shareholders passed the measure, without giving a vote total. Activision’s board also were re-elected, by an average of 96%, the company said in a statement Monday.

