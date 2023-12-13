(Bloomberg) -- An activist investor is attempting to lure support from younger Korean investors for its campaign against management of KT&G Corp. by using one of the country’s most popular forms of entertainment: webtoons.

An online comic was posted in a governance portal Wednesday in an effort to popularize Flashlight Capital Partners Pte.’s drive for reform at the tobacco company. The Singapore-based investment management firm, which owns shares in KT&G, is asking it to revise its chief executive selection process and install two independent directors.

KT&G is the first company targeted in an activist campaign by Flashlight, which was established in 2020. The investment manager argues that the Korean blue chip should improve profits and boost shareholder returns. The webtoon, created at Flashlight’s request by the Korean Corporate Governance Forum, features a father and son discussing the issues.

Digital comics are “the best way to get the attention of young Koreans who are always busy watching their phones,” said Flashlight founder Sanghyun Lee. The investment manager is planning more webtoons for next year, said Lee, formerly Korea head at Carlyle Group Inc.

Flashlight’s move comes after a surge in retail trading during the pandemic that attracted a slew of younger people to the market in South Korea, where individual investors dominate trading. It also follows the boom in “meme stocks” like Gamestop Corp., which showed how online communities can be built to promote and build market narratives.

Read: K-Pop Battle Awakens New Wave of Shareholder Activism in Korea

KT&G said in an email that it “has consistently upheld the importance of protecting the legitimate rights of minority shareholders,” and remains committed to maintaining close communication with investors and striving to enhance the value of their investments.

