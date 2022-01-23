(Bloomberg) -- Blackwells Capital has a significant stake of less than 5% in Peloton and is preparing to push the company’s board to fire CEO John Foley and pursue a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company believes Peloton could be an attractive acquisition target for larger technology or fitness-oriented companies, the WSJ said, citing the people.

