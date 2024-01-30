(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Clearway Capital GmbH has acquired a minority stake in Italy’s RAI Way SpA, with the aim of brokering a long-discussed merger of the state-backed TV tower operator with a local rival, people familiar with the matter said.

Clearway plans to press RAI Way’s board to merge with Milan-based EI Towers SpA, the people said. EI Towers is controlled by infrastructure fund F2i SGR SpA, with the Berlusconi family’s MFE-MediaForEurope NV holding the rest.

RAI Way shares rose as much as 5% in Milan on Tuesday, as trading volume was double the average for the time of day. The company has a market value of €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion).

Frankfurt-based Clearway views RAI Way shares as undervalued and thinks a merger could unlock its potential, said the people, asking not to be named discussing confidential deliberations.

Ansa news agency reported earlier this month that RAI Way’s owner, state broadcaster Rai, wants to sell a stake in the company as part of its new business plan.

Representatives for Clearway and RAI Way each declined to comment.

A combination between RAI Way and EI Towers has been bandied about in Italy’s business community for about a decade, as investors and politicians eyed the creation of a single major broadcast-tower operator.

Clearway, founded by Gianluca Ferrari, has a history of calling for action in the corporate arena.

In 2022 it bought a stake in Irish food and nutritional products company Glanbia Plc to spin off some of its branded businesses. The fund’s push to streamline the company’s asset portfolio later resulted in a sale of its European joint ventures.

Clearway also pressured French energy major TotalEnergies SE to halt oil purchases from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

