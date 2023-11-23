(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management has amassed a position in Synlab AG, signaling the fund may pursue a similar strategy to what it’s done with other German takeover targets.

The activist investment fund holds a 6.5% interest in Synlab as of Nov. 16 through a combination of shares and swaps, according to a filing released Thursday.

Cinven made an offer in September to take Synlab private in a deal valuing the company at roughly €2.2 billion ($2.4 billion). The move came just two years after the private equity firm listed the German laboratory operator, which is now battling with reduced demand for its testing facilities.

Elliott sees a substantially higher long-term value for Synlab shares, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The Cinven offer values Synlab at roughly 9 times estimated Ebitda, below some other deals in the sector.

Read more: Company Boards Waffle Over Buyout Bids in $40 Billion Deal Wave

Synlab’s management and supervisory boards have abstained from giving a recommendation on the bid. The proposal doesn’t appropriately reflect Synlab’s long-term value though it could provide an attractive exit opportunity for risk-averse or short-term investors in the current market environment, they said in a statement this month.

Elliott walked away with a gain of about €400 million from a yearlong investment in Rocket Internet SE after successfully squeezing a higher price from the founders who wanted to take the German startup incubator private.

--With assistance from Dinesh Nair.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.