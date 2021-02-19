(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. filed on Friday to set up two special purpose acquisition companies raising a combined $1.5 billion.

Elliott Opportunity I Corp. is seeking to raise $1 billion, while Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is targeting $500 million, documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show.

Both of the blank-check firms count Jesse Cohn and Gordon Singer as co-chairmen. Cohn and Singer -- the son of Elliott founder Paul Singer -- are managing partners at the activist investment firm.

Each unit of the SPAC comprises one Class A share and one-fourth of a redeemable warrant. While the vehicles can acquire targets in any sector, they plan to focus on technology companies, the filings show.

David Kerko, head of North America private equity at Elliott, and Isaac Kim, managing partner at the firm’s private equity affiliate Evergreen Coast Capital, are co-chief executive officers of the SPAC. Kerko, a former co-head of the technology group at KKR & Co., joined Elliott in 2021, the filing shows.

Elliott, which was founded by Paul Singer in 1977, had about $42 billion worth of assets under management at the end of December. The firm has pushed for changes at some of the world’s largest and most prominent companies, including Twitter Inc., SoftBank Group Corp. and AT&T Inc., among others.Its private equity arm was launched two years ago and has acquired companies ranging from bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc. to tech companies like LogMeIn Inc. and Travelport Worldwide Ltd.

Credit Suisse Group AG, Citigroup Inc. and UBS Group AG are advising on the listings.

