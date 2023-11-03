(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management, the activist firm founded by Paul Singer, is suing the Securities and Exchange Commission in an effort to obtain records on rule proposals that would impact his firm’s strategy of building stakes in public companies.

The firm has accused the Wall Street regulator of failing to hand over public records, including internal communications, that would shed light on the process around considering the rule proposals, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Washington federal court. The proposed rules, among other things, require greater disclosure when a security-based swap position surpasses a certain threshold.

The SEC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

While some of the rules were mandated under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, Archegos Capital Management’s blow-up had exposed blind spots in the swaps market the SEC sought to address.

Elliott has called one of the proposed rules a “direct threat to activism” and warned that it would make it more difficult to hold corporations accountable, according to a March 2022 letter to the SEC. It reasoned that prematurely disclosing its positions in companies would cause other investors to “herd” into the stock making it too expensive.

The SEC has already approved parts of the proposals, but still some “key portions” are under review, according to the filing. Last month, the regulator approved amendments that give activist hedge funds and other investors far less time to disclose when they amass large stakes in companies. In June, the SEC also strengthened rules to prohibit securities-based swap traders, dealers and others to manipulate prices or trade on insider information.

Elliott asked the court to force the SEC to “conduct a reasonably adequate search for responsive records” and to pay its attorneys’ fees tied to the litigation.

In March, Elliott submitted its first Freedom of Information Act Request asking the SEC for communications between the regulator and third parties about the proposed rules and any internal analysis conducted on “the cumulative effects” if adopted. The firm also submitted two subsequent requests for communications tied to the proposals.

