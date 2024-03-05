(Bloomberg) -- An activist fund has become the biggest shareholder in Japan’s Aozora Bank Ltd., the most-shorted stock on the country’s blue-chip gauge, pitting it against speculators betting on further declines following the lender’s massive losses tied to US properties.

City Index Eleventh, a fund with ties to Japan’s most prominent activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, raised its stake in the Japanese lender to 8.9%, a public filing showed on Tuesday. The fund has quickly amassed Aozora stocks after making its ownership public only a week ago, when its holdings hit the 5% threshold that requires shareholders to provide details. The fund, which increased its holdings almost every day since last week, has said it may make important proposals to the bank.

The fund’s buying comes as short interest in the bank has soared to 27.6% of its free float as of Monday, making it the most-shorted stock on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average, according to data from S&P Global. Investors have been piling bets against Aozora after the bank shocked investors last month by disclosing an unexpected loss on its investment in US commercial properties.

There are substantial short positions attributed in exchange filings to major brokerages such as Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., though they are likely to reflect the positions of their customers rather than their own.

Aozora shares jumped after City Index Eleventh disclosed its holdings on Feb. 28. The stock has since dropped, and is still down about 20% since the end of January. The stock climbed as much as 4.2% Wednesday.

City Index Eleventh has increased stake in other heavily shorted Japanese stocks such as Pacific Metals Co., though it trimmed its position last month.

While the fund has helped boost shares in other firms with its calls for measures to boost profitability, it has met resistance from management. It sold most of its position in oil refiner Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. last year after failing to get the company to boost returns and consider spinning off its energy business.

