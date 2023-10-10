Activist Hedge Funds Get Less Time to Disclose 5%-Plus Stakes Under SEC Rule

(Bloomberg) -- Activist hedge funds and other investors will have five days to disclose that they have taken on significant stakes in a company under final rules approved Tuesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The markets watchdog is giving fund managers half the time compared with the prior requirement of 10 days to disclose when investors reach a stake of 5% or more in a company’s shares.

Private funds have raised concerns that the rules would harm their ability to hold corporate boards and executives accountable and push for changes to business strategies.

The final rule also clarifies when certain derivatives count toward the 5% threshold for triggering reporting requirements.

