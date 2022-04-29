(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn’s efforts to revamp the board of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. won partial support from a prominent shareholder advisory firm.

The billionaire investor has been seeking to replace 10 directors on the board of the Las Vegas company after years of what he calls missteps and under performance. Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis Co. on Friday urged investors to support two of his 10 nominees.

“We believe Icahn has ultimately presented investors with an opportunity to implement relatively low risk change centered around injecting fresh, independent perspectives,” Glass Lewis said in its report.

Icahn, who owns about 4% of Southwest Gas, has been locked in a months-long proxy battle with the company and has also offered to buy the shares he doesn’t already own for $82.50 apiece. The matter is slated to go before a shareholder vote on May 12. The utility owner so far has rebuffed Icahn’s efforts.

Southwest Gas said earlier this month that it received an indication of interest from a potential buyer that’s “well in excess” of Icahn’s proposal. The undisclosed interest prompted Southwest Gas’ board to initiate a strategic review that could include selling all or part of the company.

Icahn has cast doubt on the validity of the process, arguing that the company’s board and Chief Executive Officer John Hester can’t be trusted after Southwest Gas issued $400 million in equity at a lower price than what Icahn offered. The activist investor has said that if his nominees were elected, they would continue to pursue strategic alternatives. But, unlike the current board, it would run an “open and transparent process.”

