(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Dan Loeb is urging Walt Disney Co. to consider a spinoff of ESPN, cut costs and add new directors as part of a sweeping set of changes to boost shareholder value.

The suggestions were made in a letter Monday to Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek as Loeb disclosed that his Third Point investment firm had taken a “significant stake” in the company. The investor had owned Disney shares previously before selling the stake, according to Bloomberg data.

“ESPN is a great business that currently generates significant free cash flow,” Loeb said in the letter, which also cited the network’s streaming content as a benefit. “Despite these advantages, we believe that a strong case can be made that the ESPN business should be spun off to shareholders with an appropriate debt load that will alleviate leverage at the parent company.”

While Loeb’s outreach to Chapek appeared to be friendly, his influence is likely to put pressure on Disney to justify its costs and explain why ESPN belongs with the entertainment giant. The shares rallied last week after earnings beat estimates, but they have been on the decline for much of the year as investors fretted about a slowdown in streaming growth.

Disney shares rose 1.3% to $123.10 at 10:22 a.m. in New York. They climbed as much as 3.6% earlier on the news of Third Point’s stake.

Besides the ESPN spinoff, Loeb also called for Disney to add new board members, cut costs and continue to suspend its dividend.

