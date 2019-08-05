(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. disclosed a stake of more than 7% in Scout24 AG and said it’s demanding a strategic review of the German classifieds company’s strategy to boost the share price.

There are “concrete and prudent steps” that Scout24’s board and management could take -- such as a more ambitious buyback program and a review focused on the “full separation of AutoScout24 business” -- to push the stock to more than 65 euros a share, the investor said in a statement Monday.

In May, Scout24 shareholders rejected a 46-euro-per-share offer from private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and Hellman & Friedman. The stock is trading near its record high, closing Friday at 50.25 euros in Frankfurt and is up about 25% this year.

“We believe there is a growing demand among a wide array of stakeholders for Scout24’s leadership to demonstrate a level of urgency that has thus far been lacking,” Elliott said in a letter to Hans-Holger Albrecht, the chairman of Scout24’s supervisory board, laying out its recommendations.

To contact the reporter on this story: Frank Connelly in Paris at fconnelly@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kenneth Wong at kwong11@bloomberg.net;Frank Connelly at fconnelly@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.