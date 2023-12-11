(Bloomberg) -- Engaged Capital has taken a position in medical devices company Nevro Corp., calling for the company to improve profitability and to stop pursuing additional acquisitions, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The activist investor, whose stake in the company tops 5%, has had discussions with Nevro and could nominate directors to the company’s board, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

A representative for Engaged Capital declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Nevro didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

Nevro, based in Redwood City, California, develops and produces implanted devices that send an electrical current to the spinal cord to treat chronic pain. Last month, the company announced it had bought Vyrsa Technologies, its first acquisition. Nevro’s shares rose the most in a year after the announcement.

Engaged believes that Nevro shouldn’t pursue additional acquisition that would jeopardize its core business turnaround until the Vyrsa deal is proven to be successful, the people said.

The activist investor also thinks that Nevro is a likely acquisition target by a larger rival as the only pure-play spinal cord stimulator maker, the people said.

Shares of Nevro closed at $19.95 on Friday, giving the company a market value of $722 million.

Investment firm Broadfin Capital took a position in Nevro in 2019. The company named a new CEO and added independent directors following a pact with Broadfin the same year, according to a statement at the time.

Engaged Capital, led by Glenn Welling, said in October that it had taken a stake in apparel and footwear maker VF Corp., which owns Vans and Supreme. The investor urged the company to hire advisers to review non-core divestitures and publicly commit to no further acquisitions.

