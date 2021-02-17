(Bloomberg) -- Jana Partners has built a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, the latest investment in the health-care space for the activist investor.

The New York-based hedge fund said in a regulatory filing Tuesday it owned a stake in the clinical laboratory company valued at about $192 million. Labcorp was Jana’s fourth-largest investment at the end of December, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

It is unclear whether Jana will seek changes at the company, and a representative for the firm declined to comment.A representative for Labcorp wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Labcorp’s shares have climbed nearly 24% over the past year, giving the company a market value of $23 billion.

The arrival by an activist at Labcorp may prompt the company to launch a strategic review to potentially sell or spin off its Covance clinical research business, said Brian Tanquilut, an analyst with Jefferies Financial Group Inc., in a note to clients Wednesday.

Investor frustration has been high because the stock continues to trade at a steep discount with no credit being given for owning its higher-growth clinical research assets, he said. Tanquilut estimates Labcorp’s Covance business alone could be worth $285 a share, or 21% higher than where Labcorp trades, based on the multiples that similar businesses trade at. That suggests there is the potential for meaningful value creation in a sale or spin, he said.

Jana has a history of investing in the health-care space, disclosing a stake late last year in Encompass Health Corp. Encompass subsequently announced it was exploring strategic alternatives for its home health and hospice business, including a potential sale or spinoff of the business.

Jana also ran a proxy contest at Team Health Holdings Inc. in 2016, which resulted in a settlement that saw two of its representatives join the board. Blackstone Group Inc. later agreed to acquire Team Health later that year in a deal valued at $3.2 billion.

In addition to Labcorp, Jana disclosed new positions in W.R. Grace & Co. and Tegna Inc., which currently faces a second proxy fight with one of its investors, Standard General. It exited its stake in Callaway Golf Co. and Brink’s Co. during the fourth quarter as well.

(Updates with analyst comments starting in paragraph five)

