Edward Bramson’s Sherborne Investors Management LP has sold its entire 6% stake in Barclays Plc and is building a holding in a different company.

“A new investment opportunity that it has identified offers a better return to the company’s shareholders than a continuing investment in Barclays,” the fund said in a statement Friday, without further identifying its new position.

The activist investor, which first bought a stake in the British lender in 2018, has been a fierce critic of Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley’s strategy to boost the securities unit and urged the board to mimic cutbacks at Deutsche Bank AG to improve profitability. But its proposals gained little traction and strong recent results at the investment bank unit only strengthened Staley’s position.

Sherborne said in a separate letter to investors Friday that its new investment “hasn’t yet reached the public disclosure threshold.”

