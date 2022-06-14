(Bloomberg) -- Activists are back and UK Plc is their main target in Europe.

Having given CEOs a pass in the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, activist investors big and small are once more doing battle in the boardrooms of UK blue-chips. Since late May, A-lister Nelson Peltz has stirred fresh expectations of a revamp at consumer group Unilever Plc, and up-and-comer Bluebell Capital Partners has renewed calls for reform at miner Glencore Plc.

They’re among the agitators now ensconced in London-listed companies with a combined market value of about $500 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. Their peers have landed everywhere from energy giant Shell Plc to drugmaker GSK Plc, and telecommunications provider Vodafone Plc.

British businesses are emerging from the coronavirus crisis to a multitude of new obstacles, and the investors -- who specialize in forcing change at firms they deem to be underperforming -- are unlikely to offer respite in the coming months, say bankers and advisers.

“If you look at performance out of the pandemic overall, they are lagging in their recovery,” Rich Thomas, head of European shareholder advisory at Lazard Ltd., said of UK companies. “Remember that activists are value investors first and foremost.”

One of the UK’s biggest draws for activists is valuation: The FTSE 100 index trades at about 10 times this year’s estimated earnings, trailing the 11 times multiple for the Euro Stoxx 50 and 16 times multiple for the S&P 500. Robust governance rules and a lack of big controlling shareholders resistant to change also make Britain an attractive destination for activists.

“Covid, the rotation out of growth into value and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have all created a dislocation between intrinsic and market values,” said Darren Novak, head of shareholder engagement and M&A capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “UK Plc is seen as being attractive because it is cheap on a multiple basis relative to other markets, particularly the US.”

All told, the UK accounts for almost half of the 336 campaigns launched in Europe since the start of 2019, the Bloomberg Intelligence data show. Indications are the trend will continue. A May report by global consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal Inc. identified 155 firms in Europe that’ll likely be targeted by activists in the next 18 months, with more than a third based in the UK.

Telecommunication company BT Group Plc and gambling operator Playtech Plc are seen among the most likely to attract activist interest in the UK, according to an informal Bloomberg News survey of 17 M&A desks, analysts, brokers and fund managers conducted earlier this month. Associated British Foods Plc, Burberry Group Plc, ITV Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and J Sainsbury Plc were also mentioned by participants in the poll.

Representatives for the companies either declined to comment or didn’t immediately provide comment.

“UK is the first stop, particularly for US activists who are more comfortable with Anglo Saxon law,” said Giuseppe Bivona, chief investment officer at activist Bluebell. “Post Brexit valuations are also attractive.”

UK companies have been reassessing their businesses in the face of changing buyer habits, disruptive technologies and the global shift to cleaner energy. The consumer goods and industrials sectors are among those heavily exposed to such pressures and have found themselves strongly targeted by activists looking for ways to extract value from bloated corporates.

The arrival of Peltz at the board of Unilever will heighten pressure on the company’s Chairman Nils Andersen and Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope to boost returns after a failed effort to buy the consumer division of GSK. A split of Unilever’s food business from its household and personal-care operations is among the items analysts expect to be on Peltz’s agenda.

GSK is now pushing ahead with a spinoff of the consumer unit, called Haleon, despite itself coming under pressure from Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management. The UK’s most active activist has been complaining about the performance of GSK’s Chief Executive Emma Walmsley, the lack of scientific know-how on the company’s board and its strategic decision making -- in particular the choice not to pursue an outright sale of the consumer business.

“Most activists’ desired outcomes are M&A-centric,” said JPMorgan’s Novak. “The thinking goes that 1+1 equals 3, so most demands are centered around selling, separating or spinning off divisions to create additional value. Some, of course, want an outright sale of mid- and small-cap companies in instances where the market is not ascribing the full value potential.”

In anticipation of more calls from spooked chief executives, investment banks have been staffing up. The number of vacancies for shareholder defense jobs in the UK rose almost 60% in 2021 to the highest level in at least five years, according to labor market data provider Vacancysoft.

“Over the past five years, a wealth of advisory capability for activists has popped up in London, with more shareholders now voicing their demands,” said Novak, who joined JPMorgan from rival UBS Group AG last year. More recently, Barclays Plc recruited Peter da Silva Vint from Moelis & Co. for its activism defense practice.

To be sure, some may welcome the role activists are playing at challenging management teams. In an era when passive investment funds have taken out large holdings in listed companies, the role of the activist investor has become even more important, according to Susannah Streeter, a senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc.

“The arrival of a probing, questioning, powerful voice, could give senior executives a fresh sense of direction and ensure they are kept on their toes,” she said.

