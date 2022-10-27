(Bloomberg) -- A top holder in Capricorn Energy Plc is coming out against its proposed merger with Israel’s NewMed Energy LP, arguing there is significant additional value that could be realized on a standalone basis.

Palliser Capital UK Ltd., which is run by former Elliott Investment Management executive James Smith, argues the deal undervalues the company’s assets, including its substantial cash on hand, near-term receivables and its producing Egyptian assets.

London-based Palliser, which owns a 6.6% stake Capricorn, said in a presentation Thursday it had commissioned a third-party to help determine the fair value of Capricorn. It argues the firm’s assets are worth $1.1 billion, or 315 pence a share, a roughly 27% upside to Capricorn’s current share price and a 27% premium to the NewMed deal.

“There is no need for Capricorn to be a forced seller,” Palliser said in the presentation, a copy of which was reviewed by Bloomberg.

Representatives for Capricorn and NewMed weren’t immediately available for comment before business hours.

Palliser has outlined a plan to unlock the value of Capricorn’s assets that includes returning cash to shareholders and selling or distributing contingent value rights related to previous asset sales. A further $300 million, or 85 pence per share, could be realized through cost cuts and maximizing the value of its Egyptian assets over time, Palliser argues.

“Doing nothing and waiting around for what we believe is the unlikely approval of the NewMed transaction risks further value destruction from continued wasteful spend and delayed capital returns,” Palliser said.

Irenic Capital Management, run by another Elliott alumni, Adam Katz, has also come out against the deal. It argued in a letter last week that the terms undervalue the company and that better returns could be created through a liquidation.

Capricorn abandoned a highly criticized tie-up with Africa-focused Tullow Oil Plc in September to pursue the merger with NewMed, a gas producer in the eastern Mediterranean. The deal between Capricorn and NewMed would create one of the largest, independent upstream energy producers listed in London, the companies said in a statement at the time.

Shares in Capricorn were trading up 0.65% at 11:13 a.m. in London on Thursday, giving the company a market value of £781 million ($904 million).

Under the terms, NewMed shareholders would own almost 90% of the combined company, with Capricorn shareholders taking the rest. The companies said NewMed will pay Capricorn shareholders a special dividend of $620 million as well, and that the deal would offer a 13% premium to Capricorn’s investors.

Palliser, which also opposed the Tullow deal, argues the NewMed merger represents a value give away of more than $200 million. It also ignores the value of its near-term receivables and its Egyptian assets, and affords no control premium or value to its premium London listing, the firm said.

Capricorn had the opportunity to run a full auction after the Tullow deal failed to garner shareholder support, Palliser said. Instead, the company appears to have struck a deal that is favorable to management, including granting senior roles to its CEO and CFO in the new venture as well as 40% of the board seats. It also said it was concerned about the proposed $30 million payout to management.

“The Capricorn board and management team have run out of ideas and are throwing in the towel,” Palliser said. “They have negotiated two deals which significantly undervalue the company all while prioritizing C-suite interests at the expense of long suffering Capricorn shareholders.”

(Adds shares in 10th paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected company descriptions in ninth paragraph.)

