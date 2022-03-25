(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Starboard Value is expected to fall short in its efforts to revamp the board of Huntsman Corp., with the chemical maker’s investors rejecting its nominees, according to people familiar with the matter.

Shareholders are expected to re-elect the company’s entire slate of nominees at a meeting slated for Friday, shunning Starboard’s push for change, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The tallies are preliminary and the final count might still change before the meeting, the people said.

Starboard, which owns an 8.8% stake in Huntsman, nominated four directors to the board, arguing that additional oversight was needed after years of underperformance, missteps and failed promises.

It would be the second consecutive high-profile boardroom battle in which Starboard has been defeated. In September, the activist lost in its bid to replace directors at software company Box Inc.

Representatives for Huntsman and Starboard were not immediately available for comment.

The decision caps a months-long battle at Huntsman, which rejected Starboard’s call for change. The company, based in the Woodlands, Texas, argued it had the right plan in place to improve margins, generate free cash, and improve the business. Electing Starboard’s nominees threatened to derail that momentum, it argued.

Two prominent shareholder advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co., had differing views on how shareholders should vote. ISS said the activist had made a compelling case for change and urged investors to support the nomination of Starboard managing member Jeff Smith and James Gallogly, the former chief executive officer of LyondellBasell Industries NV.

Glass Lewis disagreed, and recommended shareholders support the entire slate of nominees put forth by the company.

Reuters first reported the news that Starboard would fall short in its push at Huntsman.

