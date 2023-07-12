(Bloomberg) -- Holders of Zambia’s $3 billion in eurobonds should suffer losses of as much as 50% in a planned restructuring deal, according to a group of campaigners in the southern African nation and London-based Debt Justice.

Bondholders should provide 50% in net-present value relief on their debts, according to a report from the Zambian Civil Society Debt Alliance published Wednesday.

That’s higher than the roughly 40% NPV cut that the copper-producing nation’s bilateral lenders agreed to, and the campaigners said this is required because the commercial bonds had higher interest rates than official lenders.

The net present value assessment refers to the total value of the debt including principal, interest and repayment periods.

Zambia reached a breakthrough deal with its official creditors led by China and France last month, in which they agreed to extend maturities on their loans to 2043 with rates as low as 1% for the first 14 years.

The focus has now shifted to Zambia’s commercial creditors, and the government is required to seek comparable treatment from them. Bondholders haven’t been paid since Zambia became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter in late 2020.

Yearly Increments

The Zambian Civil Society Debt Alliance and Debt Justice report used an example in which bondholders face a 50% NPV cut and agree to a 4% coupon on new securities.

Under this hypothetical scenario, principal repayments would start in 2029 at 10% of the total, increasing in yearly increments of 5 percentage points through 2033, when they would reach 30%. This would call for a 33% haircut of principal, not including interest arrears, or 44% if they’re included, according to the report.

That’s higher than what JP Morgan suggested in a recent research note. To reach comparable treatment, the bank saw a theoretical deal in which bondholders took a 30% nominal haircut and average 4.5% to 5% coupon payments, with maturity extension of 10 years.

A spokesperson for Zambia’s bondholder committee declined to comment.

Part of Zambia’s deal with its bilateral creditors was that interest rates would rise and maturities reduce if the International Monetary Fund found Zambia in 2026 to have a “medium” debt carrying capacity from the current “weak” classification.

To accommodate for upside contingency, a bondholders deal could include a variable rate bond with a 3% coupon, triggered to rise to 9% under the improved scenario, JP Morgan said. Amortization for that instrument could be between 2032 and 2037, it said.

‘Ceiling on Losses’

Bondholders would probably see the 40% NPV reduction agreed to with bilateral creditors “as a ceiling on their own losses and would probably only accept haircuts commensurate with that,” Connor Vasey, an analyst with Eurasia Group, said in reply to emailed questions.

JP Morgan’s hypothetical scenario “is feasible and likely reflects a proposal already considered by the bondholder committee,” he said.

If the upside contingency clause in the deal with bilateral creditors was triggered, the amount of relief could fall to 18%, the Debt Justice report said.

The upside scenario with higher payments could be triggered by even slight changes, and the deal should be reworked to make them “contingent upon substantial economic out-performance,” Isaac Mwaipopo of the Zambian Civil Society Debt Alliance said in a statement.

