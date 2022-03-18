(Bloomberg) -- Activist investors Macellum Advisors and Ancora Holdings Group are nominating three directors to the board of Amazon.com Inc.-linked food distributer SpartanNash Co. and pushing for changes including a potential sale.

Together, Macellum and Ancora own about 4.5% of the company’s stock, they said in a letter to SpartanNash shareholders that reviewed by Bloomberg News. The investors had teamed up previously on campaigns at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and Kohl’s Corp.

The pair are also looking to replace SpartanNash Chairman Douglas Hacker and ensure the board is considering strategic alternatives. They’ve nominated Jonathan Duskin, chief executive officer of New York-based Macellum, John Fleming, a former Walmart Inc. executive and director at Bed Bath & Beyond, and Michael Lewis, a former OfficeMax and Walmart executive.

“We believe there is at least one financial buyer and multiple real estate firms that have been interested in pursuing transactions with SpartanNash over the past two years,” the investors said. Buyers could pay a “meaningful premium for the whole company, its owned real estate or its assets,” they added.

Shares were up 2% on the news in early trading in New York.

A representative for SpartanNash didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In February, SpartanNash added three independent directors in a “comprehensive board refreshment process,” it said in a statement at the time.

Amazon connection

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, SpartanNash delivers groceries for Amazon.com Inc.’s Amazon Fresh, and also operates commissaries for the U.S. military. It owns 134 supermarkets, mostly under the names Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, according to its website.

SpartanNash has worked with Amazon Fresh since 2016 and said in October 2020 that it would sell a chunk of its stock at potentially lower-than-market prices to Amazon if Amazon purchased $8 billion worth of food over seven years.

Macellum and Ancora said in the letter that the Amazon deal dilutes shareholders and hasn’t led to an earnings increase for SpartanNash. The company’s shares closed trading at $30.98 on Thursday, giving the company a market value of about $1.1 billion. Its stock is up 56% year over year.

The investors said that SpartanNash had underpeformed its peers from an operational and shareholder return perspective. It’s also sitting on $1 billion of real estate that is on its balance sheet, according to the investors.

“We contend the board has consistently demonstrated disappointing decision-making and poor judgment while presiding over many initiatives that have resulted in the destruction of shareholder capital,” Macellum and Ancora said.

