(Bloomberg) -- The economic rebound in major advanced economies is stalling or even reversing, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges that integrate high-frequency data such as credit-card use, travel and location information. South Korea stands out with the steepest apparent drop, and Italy, France and Spain also appear to have turned down while the recovery in Germany and Sweden remains sluggish. The U.K., U.S. and Canada are still very far below pre-crisis levels of activity, but have recently made up some lost ground.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.