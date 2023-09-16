(Bloomberg) -- British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been accused of rape and sexual assault.

The allegations were made Saturday as part of a joint investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. Four women allege sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, one of whom said that Brand raped her.

Brand denied the allegations and said his relationships have been “always consensual,” in a video he released on Friday, before the report was published.

Brand entered the industry as a stand-up comedian and TV presenter in the early 2000s. He went on to be cast in Hollywood films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him To The Greek and Arthur as his fame rose.

The allegations are the latest in a line of British sexual harassment scandals. Earlier this year, many of the UK’s biggest businesses withdrew their membership of the Confederation of British Industry after revelations including rape allegations.

Earlier this week, Bernard Looney resigned as BP Plc’s chief executive officer over his failure to fully disclose past relationships with colleagues.

