(Bloomberg) -- Hollywood studios and striking actors agreed to resume contract talks aimed at ending a labor dispute that began in July.

The talks will resume Oct. 2, the parties said in a statement. Several executives from the studios will be in attendance.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents some 160,000 performers, is seeking increases in base pay and residual payments from streaming services. The members also want protection against the unauthorized use of their likenesses by artificial intelligence.

On Sept. 24, the Writers Guild of America reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which represents studios such as Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. to end a strike that started in May. The Directors Guild of America reached its own agreement with the studios in June.

The guilds and their employers have been negotiating over new terms for compensation as the industry shifts to streaming from broadcast TV, cable and movie theaters.

Twin strikes by the writers and actors halted hundreds of film and TV projects and forced networks to reschedule their fall TV lineups. Release dates for major Hollywood films have also been delayed.

Observers have put the economic cost of the strikes at $5 billion to $7 billion.

