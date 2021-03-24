(Bloomberg) -- Used car online auction company ACV Auctions Inc. climbed in its trading debut after its investors raised $414 million in an initial public offering priced above a marketed range.

ACV shares, which sold for $25 in the IPO, opened trading Wednesday at $32 each. ACV shareholders on Tuesday sold 16.55 million shares after marketing them for $20 to $22 each, a range it had earlier elevated from $18 to $20.

The shares were up 18% to $29.59 at 1:09 p.m. in New York trading, giving the Buffalo, New York-based company a market value of $4.56 billion.

ACV’s marketplace for auctioning used cars was used by more than 16,000 dealerships and other participants last year, according to the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company’s revenue almost doubled last year while its loss shrank, according to its filings. ACV had a net loss of $41 million on revenue of $208 million, compared with a loss of $77 million on revenue of $107 million in 2019.

ACV’s biggest backer, Bessemer Venture Partners, will control as much as 29% of the shareholder voting power after the listing.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol ACVA.

