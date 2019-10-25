(Bloomberg) -- WPP Plc reported an unexpected rise in organic sales in the third quarter as it won more business in the United Kingdom and Western Europe, marking the first quarter of growth in over a year.

The London-based advertising group posted an increase of 0.5% in like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs, its key sales metric. Including the Kantar unit in which it’s selling a majority stake, organic sales rose 0.7%. Analysts in a company-compiled survey had forecast a 0.6% decline in organic sales.

The surprise increase in sales, even while small, and reiteration of WPP’s guidance will come as a relief to investors who’ve watched its French rival Publicis Groupe SA struggle this month. Publicis cut its 2019 revenue forecast for the second time in three months amid a squeeze on traditional advertising by U.S. consumer-goods companies.

In contrast, WPP said it’s seen a “significant improvement” in North America, even while business is still down there, as well as China. It saw improvement in all markets in the third quarter, as it won new business from clients including Mondelez International Inc. and EBay Inc.

WPP Chief Executive Officer Mark Read intends to pay down debt faster than previously planned by using some of the 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) it’s making from the sale of 60% of market research firm Kantar to Bain Capital, which was approved at a shareholder meeting Thursday.

Read took over from company founder Martin Sorrell over a year ago, and investors are looking for his strategy of streamlining the company and reducing debt to gain traction.

WPP shares have fallen 1.2% in the past 12 months through Thursday, compared to a 4.6% gain in the FTSE-100 index

