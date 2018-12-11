Ad Group WPP’s New Strategy Targets Growth in Line With Rivals

(Bloomberg) -- Advertising group WPP Plc is targeting sales growth in line with its rivals and a stable dividend under a strategy overhaul by new Chief Executive Officer Mark Read.

Read will try to win over shareholders at an investor meeting on Tuesday with a promise to make the world’s biggest ad group a sector leader in technology and creativity, according to statement giving details of his plans.

WPP has lost its crown as the world’s most valuable ad group after a series of big account losses. It is seen as too complex and too slow to adapt to the rise of digital advertising.

WPP said it will restructure its operations for a cost of 300 million pounds over the next three years, making annual savings of 275 million pounds by the end of 2021. Those numbers are broadly in line with investor expectations.

WPP offered investors some relief on 2018 sales and the dividend, saying it intends to maintain a full-year payout of 60 pence per share and forecasting an organic decline in full-year revenue excluding costs of close to 0.5 percent. That’s at the upper end of a previous guidance for a decline of 0.5 percent to 1 percent.

It pledged to keep pace with its rivals in terms of growth and achieve operating profit representing at least 15 percent of sales by the end of 2021.

WPP shares are down 40 percent this year, compared with a 15 percent gain for Publicis Groupe SA and a 4.1 percent gain for Omnicom Group Inc. WPP, long the world’s largest advertising group by revenue and value, now has a smaller market capitalization than both Omnicom and Publicis, based on Monday’s trading.

WPP said it had received “numerous unsolicited expressions of interest” for its stake in its Kantar unit and if a deal is agreed it is likely to be announced in the second quarter of 2019.

