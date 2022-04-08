(Bloomberg) -- Listen to What Goes Up on Apple PodcastsListen to What Goes Up on Pocket CastsListen to What Goes Up on Spotify

Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, joined this week’s “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss how Russia’s war on Ukraine threatens to further separate the world’s economies, and how a 20-year-long backlash to globalization is causing the U.S. to fall behind.

“And when I say falling behind, I mean quite literally the rest of the world, including high-income democracies, like those in Europe and Japan, but also places that you would not think of as terribly liberal or open have been continuing to open up,” Posen says. “The U.S. is a very big outlier. And it's not just trade: it’s foreign direct investment, it’s trade deals, it’s immigration—the whole host of dimensions on which the U.S. has been closing itself off increasingly for 20 years.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.