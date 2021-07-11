(Bloomberg) --

Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City, said he’d recommend that vaccinated residents also wear masks in public indoor settings given the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

“I believe that we should err on the side of caution,” Adams said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “I still wear my mask from time to time when I’m in crowded settings.”

Adams said he is in “complete support” of Los Angeles County health officials’ recommendation last month that all residents, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks in public indoor spaces.

“Whatever we can do to ensure that we don’t repeat the pandemic experience that we had, we should lean into that,” Adams said.

New York City’s cases and positive-test rate have been rising, although hospitalizations and deaths are decreasing, according to city data.

Adams, who will face Republican mayoral hopeful Curtis Sliwa in the November general election, is likely to become New York’s next leader after Mayor Bill de Blasio’s term ends this year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.