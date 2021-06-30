(Bloomberg) -- Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams narrowed his lead after a corrected vote count in the Democratic primary for New York City’s mayor Wednesday, following the botched release of erroneous ranked-choice voting results Tuesday that plunged the vote count into chaos.

Elections officials effectively threw out Tuesday’s tally, which erroneously counted 135,000 extra test ballots alongside 800,000 legitimate Election Day and early votes and issued a new result which showed Adams leading with 51.1%, compared to 48.9% for city Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia. Civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley was eliminated after the eighth round.

Those new results are far closer than Adams’s lead in the first round of counting on Election Day last week.

The order of the finish, though, could still change after the 125,000 absentee ballots, or roughly 14% of the vote, is included in the final tally next week.

Tuesday’s blunder has put a spotlight on the Board of Elections, chaired by Republican lawyer Frederic M. Umane, after it was forced to retract preliminary results from its website citing discrepancies. It was hours before voters knew exactly what the problem was.

“Obviously this was a very bad error that was made and it should have been detected,” Umane said in an interview on Wednesday. “It wasn’t a few votes, it was 135,000. Someone should have noticed that. It was a careless error that should not have occurred.”

The false results, though, mirrored the nail-biting lead by Adams over rival Garcia and the elimination of Wiley released on Wednesday.

Practically, the faulty results had little bearing on determining the final winner of the race, but the fiasco called into question the board of elections’ ability to determine a winner using the new ranked-choice voting system.

Ranked-choice voting allows primary voters to select five candidates in order of preference and have their backup choices count if their top picks are eliminated. It’s the first time the city is using the system in a mayoral race.

In previous ranked-choice elections held for special council seats, board officials tabulated the results by hand. New York State officials approved the software necessary to tabulate hundreds of thousands of votes only last month.

“You know what they say about computer programs, ‘with computers, it’s garbage in, garbage out,”’ Umane said of the new software, appearing to cast blame on the new system.

Outgoing mayor Bill de Blasio, as well as Adams, Garcia and Wiley, called on the board to issue a full, public explanation as to how the mistakes were made.

New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the state Senate will hold hearings on the issue in the coming weeks and will seek to pass reform legislation.

“The situation in New York City is a national embarrassment and must be dealt with promptly and properly,” she said.

Adams and Garcia filed petitions with the New York State Supreme Court seeking its supervision of the Board of Election’s vote-counting process. Garcia asked the court to review all decisions of the board of elections and the Adams campaign said it asked the court to have a judge oversee and review ballots.

Coming out of the Election Day tally, Adams held a 75,512 vote edge over Wiley, and a 97,422 vote lead over Garcia. FairVote -- the ranked-choice advocacy organization that pushed for the new system and accurately predicted Adams’s election-day lead -- ran a ranked-choice voting simulation that forecast Adams would win in a final round of ranked-choice voting with 56.7% of the vote.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who conceded last Tuesday when he received 11.7% of the Election Day and early vote, was eliminated after the seventh round of counting the day after the election. But he may have aided Garcia in the last days of the race by campaigning with her and asking his supporters to list her as a second-choice on their ballots.

The outstanding absentee ballots, which won’t be counted until July 6, are likely to favor Adams: 44% came from state Assembly districts where he led in the early and election-day voting, compared to 32% from Garcia-led districts and 14% where Wiley leads.

