An Indian lawmaker who questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s links to billionaire Gautam Adani was expelled from parliament on Friday for sharing sensitive information from her official parliamentary account.

A majority of lawmakers voted to remove Mahua Moitra — a former banker at JPMorgan Chase & Co. — for sharing her email and password in exchange for monetary favors. The parliamentary ethics committee earlier said the breach could have an “impact on national security.”

Moitra for the past year has been raising questions about Modi and his relationship with Adani, whose business empire expanded in tandem with the prime minister’s almost decade in power. The Adani Group has become a political flash point ahead of the elections next year and remains a target for opposition groups, especially after a short seller attack raised questions about wide-ranging corporate fraud at the company, which it has repeatedly denied.

Moitra said her expulsion shows the lengths the Modi government will go to “harass a single woman MP.” Speaking to reporters outside parliament, she said the “haste and the abuse of due process” shows how important Adani is for the government.

The complaint against Moitra came after an Indian real estate tycoon said in an affidavit that the lawmaker had shared her parliamentary login, which he used to “malign and embarrass” the Adani Group and Modi’s government by posting parliamentary questions. A member of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which has a sizable majority in parliament, filed the complaint with the ethics committee, alleging bribery.

The committee found evidence of “elaborate criminal conspiracy” going back to 2019 where 50 of the total 61 questions Moitra had put forward in parliament were related to the business and personal interests of the real estate tycoon. Moitra has denied the claims, accusing the ethics panel of asking her inappropriate questions during their investigation and for reports on the hearing getting leaked to the Indian media.

Opposition leaders have accused the BJP and Modi’s government of coming down hard on those who criticize the Adani Group. Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader with the Indian National Congress, also alleged the government was trying to hack into the phones of those who have asked hard questions about the billionaire and his conglomerate.

Moitra, a politician with the regional Trinamool Congress Party, was a vice-president at JPMorgan before she switched to politics in 2009. She was elected as a member of India’s parliament in 2019.

Gandhi was earlier this year disqualified from parliament after a local court convicted him of defaming Modi, but he returned as a lawmaker a few months later after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction.

