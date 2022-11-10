(Bloomberg) -- Adani Green Energy Ltd. reported a 49% jump in its second-quarter profit on higher electricity generation, with the clean energy arm of billionaire Gautam Adani benefiting from India’s strong demand for power.

Profit for the three months ended September climbed to 1.49 billion rupees ($18.2 million) from 1 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing Thursday. Total income gained 19.5% to 16.9 billion rupees.

Adani Green benefited from strong demand for power in the country that resulted in higher generation from all sources, including renewables. The company has set ambitious targets to expand capacity, leading the coal-dominated group’s pivot to clean energy. The Adani conglomerate, which currently relies heavily on fossil fuels, is executing other decarbonization strategies, such as green hydrogen and solar module manufacturing, through other group entities.

The company currently operates about six gigawatts of solar, wind and hybrid capacity and plans to expand that to 45 gigawatts by 2030, aiming to become one of the world’s largest renewable energy producers.

The plans have caught investors’ attention. French energy major TotalEnergies SE last year bought a fifth of Adani Green, whose shares have risen more than 6,800% since its stock market debut in 2018, contributing to a phenomenal increase in its founder’s fortunes. Adani is now the third-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Adani Green rose 1.4% to 2,207 rupees apiece as of 11:29 a.m. in Mumbai. Shares have gained 66% this year, compared with about a 6% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

Finance costs paid during the six months ended September rose 78% over the year to 23.8 billion rupees, the company said in a separate statement. The company’s balance sheet might remain weak as it invests to expand capacity, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sharon Chen wrote in a Sept. 26 note.

The debt-driven expansion has also led to “material exposures to interest-rate risks,” with floating-rate debt comprising 46% of its gross debt, CreditSights, a Fitch Group unit, wrote in a report.

During the quarter, Adani’s wind power sales dropped 9% due to a one-off disruption in a transmission line, but a 63% increase in sales of solar energy more than compensated for the decline, according to the statement.

The company appointed Phuntsok Wangyal as its new chief financial officer starting Friday, with his predecessor Kaushal Shah headed for new roles within the group.

