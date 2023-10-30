(Bloomberg) -- Adani Green Energy Ltd., India’s largest developer of renewables projects, reported a 150% jump in profit as it expands solar and wind capacity.

Net income for the three months to Sept. 30 rose to 3.7 billion rupees ($45 million), its second-biggest quarterly profit, from 1.49 billion rupees a year earlier, according to a company filing Monday.

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s clean energy unit lifted capacity 24% in the six months through September from a year earlier, and raised energy sales by more than three quarters, the supplier said earlier this month.

The company is aiming to lift capacity from about 8 gigawatts to 45 gigawatts by 2030. That’s less than a tenth of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national target of adding 500 gigawatts of non-fossil power generation by the end of the decade, underscoring the size of the task to curb India’s reliance on coal.

Higher profits could help Adani’s efforts to win back investors after shortseller Hindenburg Research’s report in January, which rattled the ports-to-power conglomerate with accusations of accounting fraud and stock price manipulation.

Adani Green has lost half its value since Hindenburg published its research, although it found some support last month after TotalEnergies SE announced plans to invest $300 million in a joint venture.

--With assistance from Atul Prakash.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.