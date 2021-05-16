(Bloomberg) -- Adani Green Energy Ltd., majority-owned by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, is in advanced talks to acquire privately-held SB Energy Holdings Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal could value SB Energy, owned by SoftBank Group Corp. and Bharti Enterprises Ltd., at more than $650 million, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Adani Green is exploring a buyout of the renewable energy company through an all-stock deal, another person said.

An announcement could come in coming weeks, the people said. Discussions could still be delayed or fall apart, they added. A representative for SoftBank declined to comment, while representatives for Adani Green and Bharti Enterprises didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

A deal could help Adani Green to reach its planned generation capacity of 25 gigawatts by 2025. Shares in Adani Green have risen more than 370% in the past year, giving the company a market value of about $23 billion.

