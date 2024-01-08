(Bloomberg) -- Adani Group’s solar-energy unit offered the most detail yet on how it will repay a $750 million bond due September, with part of the money provided by tycoon Gautam Adani and his family.

About $281 million from the sale of preferential shares to the founding family will be added to the account, Adani Green Energy Ltd. said in an exchange filing Monday. That would be supplemented by $300 million from a joint-venture deal with TotalEnergies SE and $169 million from a debt service reserve account, hedging reserves and interest income.

The Adani Green note surged, climbing to roughly 98 cents on the dollar from 97 cents before the news was announced, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The finances of Adani group companies have come into focus after US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the Indian conglomerate of fraud nearly year ago. Adani executives have repeatedly denied the allegations.

The terms of the Singapore-listed September 2024 bond require Adani Green to come up with a refinancing plan well ahead of the maturity. The firm, which harbors ambitious expansion plans, unveiled an initial blueprint on Dec. 8. but at the time had said it would use equity transaction proceeds, without elaborating on the nature of the equity deals.

Late last month, Adani Green got board approval to raise as much as 93.5 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) by issuing share warrants to its founders. The funds will be utilized for paring debt and accelerated growth spends, it had said.

--With assistance from Catherine Bosley.

