(Bloomberg) -- Mauritius has reviewed short seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations against the Adani Group and hasn’t found any breach of local regulations, a minister said on Saturday.

“We have looked at, and of course they are in alignment to all those provisions that are spelled out,” Mauritius Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, said in an interview in New Delhi. “There hasn’t been any breach of those rules that we have in our jurisdiction.”

Hindenburg has alleged that Indian billionaire Gautam Adani used a web of shell companies, some registered in Mauritius, to manipulate stock prices. Adani has vehemently denied the allegations.

Mauritius will cooperate with Indian authorities on the matter, the minister said.

Mauritius Financial Services Commission, the non-banking financial market regulator, has been sharing information with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

“I believe that whatever so far information has been requested by SEBI to the FSC, these information have been provided,” he said. “We will fully collaborate as we have always been, with SEBI or other similar regulatory bodies.”

The minister, who is in India to seek investments, said the Indian Ocean island nation adheres to financial regulations set by global anti-money laundering bodies such as the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force and standards of the European Commission.

“We want to uphold our reputation as a jurisdiction of repute and substance,” Seeruttun said.

Mauritius is participating in the Group of 20 meetings —- currently headed by India —- as a special invitee. It will highlight the issues faced by small island states caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic.

