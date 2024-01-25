(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

Billionaire Gautam Adani said his port-to-power conglomerate Adani Group needs to improve communication with stakeholders after the firm’s lack of candor exacerbated the fallout of a short-seller takedown last year.

In his first detailed remarks since US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of fraud and “brazen” stock price manipulation in a bombshell report a year ago, the Indian tycoon reflected on lessons learned from the experience.

“In hindsight, the crisis uncovered a fundamental weakness I had let grow — we had not paid enough attention to our outreach mechanisms,” Adani wrote in an editorial published in the Times of India.

“We had all along naively believed that all our non-financial stakeholders too knew us and the truth about us – that our financials were robust, that our governance was impeccable, that our road map to growth was measured, and that we play an important role in building India’s critical infrastructure,” he wrote.

Hindenburg’s January 2023 report sparked one of the biggest ever corporate takedowns. Adani’s share price plummeted, and the company found itself at the center of a political storm due to the tycoon’s perceived closeness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the fallout still lingers — Adani stocks remain about $60 billion short of their pre-Hindenburg peak — the firm has gradually clawed its way back. It’s trimmed debt, pared founders’ share pledges, won new backers from the US to the Middle East, bagged landmark projects and begun to communicate more often with investors and lenders.

Adani gave insight into the chaos following the Hindenburg report as the company rushed to shore up support. The finance team conducted close to 300 meetings around the world in the initial 150 days after the release. He also highlighted debt reduction measures, including the prepayment of $2.15 billion by his family to reduce their pledged holdings and luring almost $5 billion in investments.

While the billionaire didn’t mention Hindenburg by name — only talking about a New York short seller and the anniversary of its report — he also warned Adani may continue to come under scrutiny.

“I am under no illusion that this is the end of such attacks,” he wrote. “I believe we have emerged stronger from this experience.”

