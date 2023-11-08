(Bloomberg) -- Adani Group, the Indian ports-to-power conglomerate, is considering a $750 million investment in Sri Lanka to set up wind projects that will generate 500 megawatts on the island.

Adani Green Energy Ltd., the renewable power arm of the sprawling business owned by billionaire Gautam Adani, submitted a proposal to Sri Lanka’s government to set up wind farm in the country’s north west, Karan Adani, the tycoon’s son, said in an interview on Wednesday. Funding for the projects will come from the company’s balance sheet, he added.

Karan Adani, the chief executive officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., was speaking on the sidelines of an event to announce $553 million funding from the US International Development Finance Corp. toward a port terminal in Sri Lanka’s capital being jointly developed by the conglomerate.

“We also have plans to export renewable energy to India by connecting to the grid,” he said, without elaborating.

The planned funding and investments from Adani and DFC in Sri Lanka underscores renewed US and Indian efforts to loosen Beijing’s sway after Colombo splurged on debt-fueled Chinese infrastructure projects. For Adani, US money may offer a stamp of legitimacy after allegations of fraud by short seller Hindenburg Research erased billions from the conglomerate’s market value earlier this year.

Green Diversification

The energy proposals follow earlier discussions and pacts between Adani Group and Sri Lanka’s government as the island nation faced an economic meltdown last year. The billionaire’s plans were criticized by some local lawmakers and street protesters as opaque and closely tied to India’s political interests in the region.

Read more: Asia’s Richest Man Challenges China in Show of Support for Modi

Gautam Adani — who is seen to have a close relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — denied these claims, saying the investments will benefit Sri Lankans.

In July, the billionaire met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss the port project and development of a 500 megawatt wind farm during the premier’s first visit to India since taking office during the island nation’s chaotic political break down.

Modi is seeking to tilt the balance in a strategic tussle with China on Sri Lanka, a pivotal battleground because it lies on key global shipping lanes and plays into India’s concern of encirclement from Beijing. New Delhi plans to boost air connectivity and also speed work on linking electricity grids with Sri Lanka. The two nations will also conduct a feasibility study for a petroleum pipeline as well as for a land bridge and passenger ferry service.

Separately on Wednesday, Gautam Adani posted on social media platform X that he met with Bhutan’s king to explore green infrastructure developments.

All together the potential overseas projects may help diversify his renewable power business as India’s largest developer plans to lift capacity from about 8 gigawatts to 45 gigawatts by 2030. That’s still less than a tenth of Modi’s national target to add 500 gigawatts of non-fossil power generation by the end of the decade, underscoring the uphill task India faces to curb its reliance on coal.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.