(Bloomberg) -- Adani Group will invest $100 billion in green energy transition over the next decade across its ports, power and cement operations as it aims to become a net zero emitter by 2050.

Five companies of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group are actively sourcing renewable energy sources, electrifying operations and adopting biofuels to slash emissions, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The group also plans to boost use of green hydrogen as it moves to decarbonize operations.

The investment will align the conglomerate’s companies — Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, ACC, Ambuja Cements and Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions — with India’s net zero carbon emissions goal.

The road map to net zero transition will require last mile green hydrogen solutions, Adani Group said. The group’s businesses have started pilot projects, such as development of hydrogen fuel cell electric truck, as part of the switch.

