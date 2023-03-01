Adani Told Creditors It Got $3B Loan From Sovereign Fund: Rtrs

(Bloomberg) -- Adani Group told creditors it has secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund, Reuters reported citing unidentified sources.

The credit line could be increased to $5 billion, according to the report, whose sources cited a memo circulated to participants at a three-day roadshow that ended Wednesday.

A representative for the Adani Group didn’t immediately reply to a request from Reuters.

