As if two years of the pandemic weren’t enough, Americans are now increasingly stressed about inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Those two issues ranked above any other since the American Psychological Association’s Stress in America survey began in 2007, the group said Thursday. The rise in prices of everyday items was ranked by 87% as a significant source of stress, closely followed by supply-chain issues, global uncertainty and potential retaliation from Russia.

That’s not to say Americans aren’t still reeling from the pandemic, as nearly two-thirds of adults say it’s changed their lives forever. The survey revealed continued hardships for vulnerable people, concerns about children’s development and unhealthy coping habits like increased consumption of alcohol.

The survey was conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll from Feb. 7-14. In light of recent events leading up to its release, the survey was supplemented by another poll, fielded March 1-3.

Together, the impacts of the war abroad and pandemic at home are taking a toll. More than seven in 10 adults said they are overwhelmed by the number of crises facing the world right now.

Stressed adults are increasingly turning to alcohol to cope. Men who reported they’ve been drinking more during the pandemic averaged 12 drinks per week, versus eight for women.

The vast majority of U.S. adults agree the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been terrifying to watch as they brace for additional economic hardship. Money stress registered at the highest recorded level since 2015.

A report later Thursday is expected to show consumer prices rose nearly 8% in February from a year ago, and economists say the peak could still be a month or two away as the war drives up the cost of everyday staples like food and gas. U.S. consumer sentiment -- as measured by the University of Michigan -- is expected to fall to a fresh decade-low in early March when that data are released Friday.

