As if restaurants didn't have enough to deal with amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an ill-timed rainstorm can now wipe out a day's worth of profit.

That’s why Dale Talde, owner of Goosefeather restaurant in Tarrytown, N.Y., wakes up every day and immediately checks the weather report. Almost 90 per cent of the seats at his Westchester restaurant are now outside, so a sudden downpour means hauling his 50-pound tables, made for indoor dining, back to shelter. Then, if the sun comes back out, it’s time to set up the shade umbrellas—which are anchored by 80-pound weights.

“We have to move thousands of pounds a day based on these crazy weather patterns,” Talde says. There’s no way around all the lifting: Although Goosefeather is in a Phase 3 region, which allows limited customers in dining rooms, only 10 parties in the past three weeks have wanted to sit inside. So it’s outdoor dining or no dining at all.

Weather is the latest variable that restaurants are contending with in 2020, alongside COVID-19 infection rates, local ordinances, access to protective gear and the need for constant cleaning. This juggling act, coupled with a plunge in demand, is proving too much for a growing swath of the industry. Millions of restaurants are expected to close shop permanently worldwide, and those establishments fortunate enough to have access to outdoor space are now at the mercy of the elements.

Talde has seen check averages fall from US$100 per person pre-coronavirus to around US$70 now. Revenue has been cut in half: “On a normal Saturday we would make about US$20,000, now it’s about US$10,000.”

At Le Crocodile in Brooklyn’s Wythe Hotel, owner Jon Neidich converted a private events space into full-service outdoor dining room. “It was a real investment, like opening a brand new 80-seat restaurant. It cost tens of thousands of dollars to create it.” It was necessary, since the space is now the main sales driver for the property.

Neidich estimates he’s making 50 per cent of pre-pandemic revenue with outdoor dining. Profitability is another story: “In fact, it is more of a break even business.” The restaurant needs about the same number of workers to make half as much money because of all the extra steps of service, he said. And while his tables seat four, most customers prefer to dine in pairs right now—which means already spaced out tables are bringing in even less.

But amid all of this, Neidich says the weather is still his most challenging issue. “With rain, you can go from 80 seats to 40 seats. If you have a storm with wind, business is gone.”

Sales are best on sunny afternoons, Talde and Neidich say. Nice weather leads to more cocktails and nicer bottles of wine, with customers often spending more than they would have pre-COVID-19. That may be because there’s no more drinking and socializing happening after the meal, Neidich said.

Philadelphia’s Sunset Social restaurant, a 47,000-square foot rooftop space, is also taking a hit from rainy afternoons, which can reduce business by more than 95 per cent.

“We have to send our entire team home,” owner Branden McRill said. “If it seems like a passing shower, we’ll keep a few team members on and try to ride it out, but it’s usually a wash.”

Weather insurers, which cater to outdoor events like festivals and sports, offer one avenue for restaurants. David Whitehead, co-chief executive of the Speedwell Group, a consulting and services company for managing weather risks, said he expects to see an uptick in policies that can be customized to cover a restaurant's Friday dinner rush over a given month, for example. Most clients are now larger chains with more complicated policies, and smaller establishments sometimes aren’t aware that lower coverage levels are an option, he said.

At Mandolin, in Raleigh, N.C., owner Sean Fowler says both rain and extreme heat have caused him to lose thousands of dollars of sales, with diners’ interest waning when the temperatures rise above 80 or 85 degrees. “Weather is definitely the X-factor for us,” he said. He’s considering investing in heat lamps for the fall if indoor dining continues to lag.

Bob Giaimo, chief executive of the Silver Diner chain, said his company invested half a million dollars in capital improvements since the pandemic, including over US$150,000 in the transition to outdoor dining. The company, which runs 18 retro diners across the mid-Atlantic, quadrupled its outdoor seating with tents that cover up to 10 tables.

Outdoor dining now accounts for roughly half of the restaurant's dine-in business, and the weather has become critical. "Heat has been challenging, but now we're getting fans and misters," Giaimo said. "We recognize these outdoor cafes are going to be a fixture."

When eating out, Silver Diner customers tend to stay later into the evening, and spend slightly more on alcohol. And with indoor dining rooms open and booths separated by plexiglass, some are warming up to the idea of moving inside when the weather turns sour, Giaimo said.

But not all restaurateurs anticipate that customers will come inside when the weather gets colder. “I’m planning for some mobile wood burning fire pits around the dining area. We’ll have shawls that we’ll disinfect. We will embrace a Game of Thrones attitude,” said Goosefeather’s Talde. “With margins as small as they are, we are the least flexible but we also have to be the most amenable. We adapt or we die.”