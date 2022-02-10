(Bloomberg) -- There’s been a hope in economic and policy circles that inflation would cool once Americans got back to spending more of their money at restaurants, hotels and other service industries -- and less on stuff like clothes or gadgets that have gotten caught up in the global supply-chain mess.

That thesis is starting to look shaky.

For one, goods inflation just keeps soaring higher. It reached an annual clip of 12.3% in January, the most since 1980, a Labor Department report Thursday showed. At the same time, services inflation has begun to pick up markedly too -- rising at an annual pace of 4.6% in January, the most in 31 years.

Soaring costs for services like health insurance and housing spell trouble for the officials in charge of the U.S. economy, making it harder for the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden to argue that inflation will cool once logistical logjams such as congestion at ports clear up.

“With Covid cases on a rapid descent and wage growth running just as hot as inflation, inflation pressures in services are broadening beyond the key shelter component,” Wells Fargo & Co. economists Sarah House and Michael Pugliese said in a note. “With services inflation steadily heating up, it will take a much sharper slowdown in core goods inflation to bring inflation down.”

‘Beyond Time’

The Fed, which is preparing to raise interest rates next month, is already under fire for moving too slowly to tame inflation. As for Biden, who faces a fight to hang onto his slim congressional majorities in November’s mid-term elections, many of his critics -- and some members of his own party -- blame the administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package early last year for supercharging prices.

That’s already making it harder for the president to push through additional spending measures in his wider economic program.

“It’s beyond time for the Federal Reserve to tackle this issue head on, and Congress and the administration must proceed with caution before adding more fuel to an economy already on fire,” Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who has nixed Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, said after the CPI release.

The acceleration in service prices includes some of the items that loom largest in household budgets, making them politically sensitive.

Health insurance costs rose 2.7% from December, the largest increase ever. Rent of primary residence rose 0.5%, the most since May 2001. While hotel costs fell, airfares rose despite record Covid-19 cases in the month.

Read more: U.S. Rent Inflation Has Room to Run as Landlords Regain Leverage

“Housing costs are rising at a robust pace relative to their history,” and that will likely continue in the coming months, Bloomberg economists Anna Wong and Andrew Husby said in a note. “The medical costs add to momentum for high inflation going forward, given that prices still have much room to catch up to the pre-pandemic trend.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.