(Bloomberg) -- After half a decade of waiting, Adele fans have to wait a few more hours to buy tickets to her next tour.

A widespread outage that affected Amazon.com Inc. and all of its cloud services on Tuesday morning hit ticket-sale platform Ticketmaster, delaying the pre-sale window for Adele’s new tour by four hours. Popular websites like Coinbase, Robinhood and Netflix also experienced problems.

Adele is scheduled to make her stage comeback with a tour in support of her November album “30” in July 2022, five years after concluding her last world tour.

