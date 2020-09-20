(Bloomberg) -- Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and his wife Miriam Adelson gave $25 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, a super-PAC tied to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, part of a $37.4 million haul the group raised in August, according to its latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.

The fund works to defend the Republican majority in the Senate, which is at risk due to several competitive races for incumbents. The fight over how and when to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death on Friday of Ruth Bader Ginsburg only makes those races more uncertain.

In addition to the Adelsons, billionaire Steve Wynn, who stepped down from his casino business in 2018 amid sexual harassment allegations, gave $4 million. William Oberndorf of Oberndorf Enterprises, Ronald Cameron, owner of Mountaire Corp., and Beal Bank Chairman Andrew Beal each gave $1 million.

After spending $28.8 million in August, the super-PAC ended the month with $126.1 million cash on hand. Its Democratic counterpart, the Senate Majority PAC or SMP, has yet to report. Filings are due with the FEC by midnight Sunday.

Republicans were already facing a tough election map this year, and Ginsburg’s death has created additional intensity for incumbents facing voters in November. Democrats saw an outpouring of financial support over the weekend. More than $117 million was donated through ActBlue, the online fundraising platform for Democratic candidates and causes, between the announcement of Ginsburg’s death and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Cook Political Report rates six races with GOP incumbents as toss-ups, and one, involving Senator Martha McSally of Arizona, as leaning Democrat. Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the chamber. Only one Democratic seat, held by Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, is rated as leaning toward a GOP pickup.

