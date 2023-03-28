Top Stories
2023 FEDERAL BUDGET
3:29
Budget should have tried harder to attract private sector money: Canadian Chamber of Commerce CEO
4:04
Tom Rand: Can Canada carve out a competitive niche in clean energy?
2:46
Budget could have included more help for small businesses: CFIB CEO
4:43
Canada plots tax on banks, raising billions with dividend levy
5:17
Budget 2023 belt-tightening: Liberals order federal spending review, cuts
4:43
Canada plots tax on banks, raising billions with dividend levy
17h ago
Canada plots tax on banks, raising billions with dividend levy
Canada plots tax on banks, raising billions with dividend levy
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is planning to raise billions of dollars from banks and insurance companies by changing the tax rules for dividends they get from Canadian firms.
14h ago4:41
Stocks, U.S. futures rise as China tech buoys mood
Stocks rose with U.S. index futures as a rally in Chinese tech shares boosted sentiment and concern about contagion from banking turmoil continued to wane.
Feb 22
5 times you should re-evaluate and update your Will
If you have a Will, it may be time to revisit it to see if you are still comfortable with what you’ve written. Read five occasions when you should re-evaluate your Will.
Presented by:
57m ago4:43
The Daily Chase: Federal budget allocates $43B to new investments; Lululemon tops Q4 expectations
Looks like a path back to a balanced budget is off the table for the time being.
-
6:12
Energy stocks to hold for the long haul: Three hot picks from Cole Smead
6:04
Margaret Franklin on rebranding finance as a career for women
5:04
Powell hedged his bet of a soft landing: Larry Berman
13:05
Is your retirement portfolio ready for what's to come?
6:39
Investment opportunities in cannabis stocks: Three hot picks from Matt Bottomley
What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
20h ago
These Canadian housing markets have home prices below the national average7:42
These Canadian housing markets have home prices below the national average
Home prices have fallen below the national average in 14-out-of-20 regional housing markets, according to a report by Zoocasa. Here are the most affordable housing markets in Canada right now.
-
Mar 27
Japan to resume imports of Canadian processed beef, 20 years after mad cow disease
Japan is lifting the last of its restrictions against Canadian beef, 20 years after BSE, often called mad cow disease, devastated this country's cattle industry.
-
1h ago
Ramadan highlights how workplaces can better support Muslim employees
The workplace accommodations Muslims need vary based on how individuals practice Islam and treat fasting, said Waqqas Shafique, director of financial sustainability and fundraising at the Muslim Association of Canada.
-
Mar 2413:11
U.S. lenders plagued by 'irrational' liquidity crunch: Rosenberg
Following widespread concern about the health of the U.S. banking industry, David Rosenberg, the founder and president of Rosenberg Research, said the current liquidity crunch is markedly different from the 2008 financial crisis.
-
2h ago
Flair customers say they're owed more after plane seizures, flight cancellations5:10
Flair customers say they're owed more after plane seizures, flight cancellations
Flair Airlines said this week that it has reimbursed almost all 1,900 passengers whose flights were cancelled after the seizure of four of the carrier's planes earlier this month, but some customers say they are owed more money — while others say no refunds have come through at all.
-
2h ago6:46
Walmart and Costco in Canada not making food inflation worse: experts
Experts say the Canadian presence of American retail giants such as Walmart and Costco isn't likely to blame for rising grocery prices.
-
16h ago6:39
Lululemon jumps as outlook exceeds expectations
Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares jumped after the company reported results that surpassed analysts’ expectations, driven by high demand for activewear as it deals with nagging inventory issues that ate into margins.
-
Mar 246:17
Ignoring tax strategy is a wasted opportunity for retirement investors: Dale Jackson
Millions of Canadians are patting themselves on the back for beating the March 1 registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) contribution deadline, but the overwhelming majority have no tax strategy beyond that.
-
18h ago
Demand in recreational real estate expected to wane: report7:42
Demand in recreational real estate expected to wane: report
After a surge of Canadians rushed to buy lakeside cottages and cabins at the start of the pandemic, demand for recreational properties is expected to dip this year as buyers wait for more inventory and economic stability, according to a new report.